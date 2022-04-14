OPEN APP
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra recently posted multiple pictures of tigers on Twitter. He told his fans and followers that he had spent much of his childhood in Jim Corbett and Nagarhole sanctuary, but he never saw a tiger. The business tycoon said that his sister had sent the tigers' pictures from Bandhavgarh National Park and wrote, "I am insanely jealous".

As this childhood desire of Mahindra remains unfulfilled, one of his fans has made him special. A fan told Mahindra that he could see himself in the mirror and he would find a tiger.

Mahindra liked the fan's comment so much that he told to preserve the post. "Kya haazir-jawabi"hai, Mahindra wrote.

