Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra recently posted multiple pictures of tigers on Twitter. He told his fans and followers that he had spent much of his childhood in Jim Corbett and Nagarhole sanctuary, but he never saw a tiger. The business tycoon said that his sister had sent the tigers' pictures from Bandhavgarh National Park and wrote, "I am insanely jealous".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}