Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has shared a meme on Twitter which is undoubtedly a desire of every India at present. The meme is on 10, Downing Street--the official residence of the prime minister of the United Kingdom. In Mahindra's post, the facade of the UK prime minister's residence is adorned with dry mango leaves and a Swastika sign (a symbol of divinity and spirituality in the Hindu religion). Anand Mahindra captioned the meme as, “The future of 10 Downing Street? The famed British humour is now laced with Desi humour…".

