It all started when former UN Environment Executive Director Erik Solheim shared a post from his Twitter handle. He shared a meme prescription of a person named Anand, who has been diagnosed with lack of sleep. And, as a recommended treatment, the doctor has suggested that the patient should throw away his computer and mobile phone.

Anand Mahindra retweeted the same and decided to pass a comment since the name of the patient is same as his. “Looks like you were tweeting this to me," he told Solheim. The billionaire businessman, in his typical witty style, added a hilarious note along with it. “By the way, my wife prescribed this for me aeons ago. And she doesn’t even possess a medical degree…" he wrote.

One of the users gave the examples of a few geniuses who did not sleep much. Leonardo da Vinci, Nikola Tesla,Salvador Dali and many other geniuses were said to sleep from 1/4 hours a day,via a system of polyphasic sleep i.e.,cutting down night sleep and adding a few 20-30 minutes sleeping breaks during d day, as per the user. “As a result, we get a few extra days a week," the user wrote.

“Now this tweet will be a taunt by Indian wives to their husbands while providing this as a circumstantial evidence," wrote another user while another wrote, “Sir Indian women don't need a degree to give prescription that is inherent in them, they have remedy for every action u take and also the reason behind it."

Some users joined the fun and replied in good humour. “Sir, Please let us know the date and time when you implement the Doctor’s recommendation (to throw your computer and phone). We will stand below your balcony with a blanket to catch the gadgets," the user wrote.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, known for sleeping only for a few hours a day, once tweeted a funny post about the amount of sleep required for everyone. “"The amount of sleep required by the average person is five minutes more." i hope i get that in the morning.... (sic)" wrote King Khan, often reported to sleep for just one hour daily.

"The amount of sleep required by the average person is five minutes more." i hope i get that in the morning.... — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 23, 2013