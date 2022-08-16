Anand Mahindra salutes soldiers in Siachen Valley who hoisted Tiranga, See video

The Central government has urged people to hoist national flag in their homes from August 13 to 15 as a part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to celebrate the 75 years of India's Independence. The initiative has been taken to instill the feeling of nationalism in the hearts of citizens and promote awareness about the importance of national flag. Earlier, people were not allowed to hoist the national flag except on selected occasions in the country.

