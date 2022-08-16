Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anand Mahindra salutes soldiers in Siachen Valley who hoisted Tiranga, See video

Screengrab from the video. (Anand Mahindra Twitter)
2 min read . 06:27 AM ISTLivemint

Anand Mahindra on Monday shared a video of soldiers hoisting 'Tiranga’ in Siachen glacier on the 76th Independence Day of India.

A 64-year old industrialist, Anand Mahindra on Monday shared a video of soldiers hoisting ‘Tiranga’ in Siachen glacier on the 76th Independence Day of India. In the video footage shared on his official Twitter handle, the soldiers were seen keeping the national flag high in Siachen glacier.

“This is how I want to remember the 75th anniversary of our Independence. Not just because they are soldiers but because they represent Indians who brave all odds, aim to rise to the top and never give up," the caption read.

The Central government has urged people to hoist national flag in their homes from August 13 to 15 as a part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to celebrate the 75 years of India's Independence. The initiative has been taken to instill the feeling of nationalism in the hearts of citizens and promote awareness about the importance of national flag. Earlier, people were not allowed to hoist the national flag except on selected occasions in the country.

Under this campaign, Indian Post office presented Indian flags to business tycoons Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra on Friday. The 84 year old industrialist Ratan Tata received the tricolour from Postmaster General, Swati Pandey under the campaign.

Along with Ratan Tata, Postmaster General, Swati Pandey personally visited the 64 year old Anand Mahindra to present the national flag to him ahead of the Independence Day Celebration.

Along with the two business tycoons, several other public celebrities like actor, director, sports persons, politicians, etc have been personally approached by the Post Office to presented them with the tricolour. So far, Indian Post Office has utilized its vast network has sold more than 1 crore flags within a span of 10 days.

With an aim to bring the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to every household, the campaign was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 July. Azadi ka Mahotsav is the Indian government's flagship initiative to commemorate and celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence and the glorious achievements, events and incidents that happened in India's history.

