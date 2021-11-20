Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra has expressed shock regarding a piece of fake news about his investment in cryptocurrency. The Mahindra Group chairman has shared the screenshots of the fake news piece from 'blastheincome.club' website on Twitter in which the businessman has given tips about how to rake in money swiftly. "...And right now my number one money-maker is a new cryptocurrency auto-trading program called Bitcoin Era', the fake article quoted Mahindra. It also quoted him saying that he is making tens of thousands of dollars on the auto-pilot mode.

Anand Mahindra has completely rejected the claims and wrote, "I need to make people aware that this is completely fabricated & fraudulent".

On Twitter, the business magnate wrote, "This would be highly amusing if it wasn’t so unethical &, in fact, dangerous. Someone saw this online & alerted me. I need to make people aware that this is completely fabricated & fraudulent. Takes fake news to a new level".

He clarified that he has not invested a single rupee in cryptocurrency.

"Ironically, I’ve not invested a single rupee in cryptos," Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

This would be highly amusing if it wasn’t so unethical &, in fact, dangerous. Someone saw this online & alerted me. I need to make people aware that this is completely fabricated & fraudulent. Takes fake news to a new level. Ironically, I’ve not invested a single rupee in cryptos pic.twitter.com/cfWRDY1J88 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 19, 2021

This is not the first time Anand Mahindra has become a target of fake news creators. In September this year, he came across a post that was wrongly attributed to him. A fake post said that Mahindra is backing a stock market trading course in middle school education.

To which Mahindra reacted saying, "I’m flattered that some believe my statements are quotable & I’ve always believed in the power of social media to democratise information & share knowledge. But the downside is wrongly attributed quotes! I’ll do my best to call them out whenever possible...".

I’m flattered that some believe my statements are quotable & I’ve always believed in the power of social media to democratise information & share knowledge. But the downside is wrongly attributed quotes! I’ll do my best to call them out whenever possible… pic.twitter.com/2D3XrD4GpH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 2, 2021

