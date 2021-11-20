'Not invested a single rupee in cyptos': Anand Mahindra flags fake news

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra has expressed shock regarding a piece of fake news about his investment in cryptocurrency. The Mahindra Group chairman has shared the screenshots of the fake news piece from 'blastheincome.club' website on Twitter in which the businessman has given tips about how to rake in money swiftly. "...And right now my number one money-maker is a new cryptocurrency auto-trading program called Bitcoin Era', the fake article quoted Mahindra. It also quoted him saying that he is making tens of thousands of dollars on the auto-pilot mode.

