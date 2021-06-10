Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has a spirited reaction planned for the end of Covid pandemic. The 66-year-old business magnate tweeted a video to exemplify how excited he will be on the fateful day this is announced.

In his tweet, Mahindra shared a video of a girl and her dog supposedly watching a football match. The canine viewer can be seen jumping up with joy and eventually slipping off the couch as the commentary narrates an eventful match being broadcasted, out of the video's frame.

Mahindra captioned the tweet: "I guess they’re watching a soccer match. But I’m going to be just like that pooch when someone finally announces on TV that the pandemic is done and dusted..."

I guess they’re watching a soccer match. But I’m going to be just like that pooch when someone finally announces on TV that the pandemic is done and dusted... pic.twitter.com/IDpz6YFnQm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 9, 2021

Known for his lighthearted tweets on topical issues, Mahindra has been sharing messages and quips about the coronavirus pandemic. In a tweet on Wednesday, he presented his comical take on the latest nomenclature of Covid-19 variants, devised by World Health Organisation to take away the stigma caused by naming them as per geographical regions.

“Alpha B.1.1.7 Beta B.1.351 Gamma P1 Delta B.1.617.2 etc. etc. And now N440K. I’m fed up & confused. At this rate children will have a new language choice in school. They can elect for English, Spanish or Covidish," he wrote in a tweet.

This tweet followed reports of the N440K variant, earlier found in the southern states of India, being detected in Gujarat.

Earlier, on using letters in the Greek alphabet for naming the new variants, Mahindra had drawn an interesting parallel between naming system and the American college life.

“With this nomenclature, the WHO will make Covid sound like a sorority/fraternity of an American college," wrote Mahindra.

