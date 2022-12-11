Anand Mahindra says he will never become 'India's richest person' because…1 min read . 10:46 AM IST
- On 11 December, Anand Mahindra replied to a question which was asked by a user on when he will rank number 1 on the richest list of Indians.
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has always been very active on his social media handle and often shares post on off-beat topics, successful and inspiring stories apart from business. He also often replies to some questions asked by users.
On 11 December, Anand Mahindra replied to a month old question asked by a user on when he will rank number 1 on the richest list of Indians.
To which Mahindra replied, “The truth is that I will never become the richest. Because this was never my wish." As per Forbes, Anand Mahindra ranks at number 91 with net worth of $2.1 billion. Forbes India on 29 November released India Rich List 2022. As per the list, the cumulative worth of India’s 100 richest is $800 billion.
Seeing his reply, netizens lauded him. One user wrote, “Great minds always thing of our country & their contribution to the Nation but not on richest ranks We always admire you & Ratan tata for many reasons life Live long & safe sir"
Another wrote, “Your heart is your treasure! You've already won our hearts, Sir" Some other commented, “Anand sir is like Ratan Tata sir. No greed of rich and No fear for normal living. They work for people and better future of our country. We seen it's in covid situation."
Some other wrote, “Richest is the one, who doesn’t need anything more…" Another user commented, “I don't think those who've reached there ever wished to be richest in world. they're beyond such small thinking. They're just expanding business to best of their abilities & reached that milestone in the process. I'm sure, you can also reach there even if you don't wish for it."
Meanwhile, as per Forbes, Anand Mahindra is the third generation scion of the Mahindra clan and chairs the $19 billion (revenue) Mahindra & Mahindra conglomerate. It further added that Mahindra is looking to launch five new electric SUVs in India and in overseas markets between 2024 and 2026.
As per Forbes, Anand Mahindra also owns a small but valuable stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank. He relinquished his role as executive chairman and became non-executive chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra in April 2020, it wrote.
