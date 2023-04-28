Anand Mahindra says innovation is not just creating new products, shares a ‘brilliant’ example on Twitter1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 06:28 PM IST
According to him, innovation does not mean creating a new product. He says that innovation is also about generating new use cases for an old product.
Anand Mahindra is one of the famed entrepreneur of the country who is often seen sharing his learnings on business and finance via Twitter. In his recent post on the microblogging site, the Chairman of Mahindra Group shared his views on innovation.
