Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Tuesday shared a post on the sustainable method of farming. The industrialist wrote that the government has been urging the adoption of regenerative farming. Anand Mahindra shared a post of Naandi Foundation's CEO which talked about the impact of 'regenerative farming'.

He asked his followers to read the Twitter post to understand how 'regenerative farming' can transform lives and the planet. "Soil generation is the key," he added.

On Twitter, CEO Manoj Kumar posted a picture of a farmer family in Dhawasa village, Wardha in Maharashtra. In the photo, the farmer family of Sunita Dharpure can be seen with multiple Indian recipes adorn in a thali.

Meet the farmer family of Sunita Dharpure of village Dhawasa, Wardha.

(from Left): Vaishnavi (Niece), Saloni (Daughter), Rameshwar (Husband), Jijabai (Mother), Rikabraoji (Father), Kartik (Son), Durga (Sister-in-law).

On bed : Vachaala (Grandma) & Sunita.

Kumar wrote, "The meal is made of Nutrient-Dense Wheat, Onion, Pulses, Spinach, Fenugreek, Coriander, Tomato, Brinjal, Chillies & Green Peas grown by the farmer couple".

he said that farmers like Sunita grow multiple crops with scientific protocols of regenerative farming based on season, market, and terroir.

"Oranges, Onions & Pulses are the cash crops. Rest are for home consumption," he added.

(Photo: Nevin John)

What is regenerative farming?

The holistic principles behind the dynamic system of regenerative agriculture are meant to restore soil and ecosystem health, address inequity, and leave the land, waters, and climate in better shape for future generations.

Regenerative agriculture is farming and ranching in harmony with nature. Practitioners take a broader view of their role in the world, especially in terms of soil and nutrient cycles.