Anand Mahindra shares 5 reasons why he is ‘pleased’ by Interim Budget 2024
Budget 2024: The Union Finance Minister on Thursday presented Modi 2.0 government's last budget as the Lok Sabha elections are due in May most likely. In the Interim Budget speech, the finance minister resisted the temptation of spending trillions of rupees on schemes for the poor despite the elections nearing and instead focused on fiscal consolidation to attract investors.
The Interim Budget 2024 size increased by 6.1% to ₹47.66 lakh crore because of a rise in expenditure and higher allocation for capital expenditure and social sector schemes.
According to FM Sitharaman, the revenue receipts at ₹30.03 lakh crore are expected to be higher than the Budget Estimate, reflecting strong growth momentum and formalisation in the economy.
The nominal GDP growth for the next financial year has been pegged at 10.5% against the 11% estimated earlier.
Stressing that the impact of all-round development is discernible in all sectors, she said, "There is macro-economic stability, including in the external sector. Investments are robust. The economy is doing well."
People are living better and earning better, with even greater aspirations for the future, she said, adding that the average real income of people has increased by 50%.
