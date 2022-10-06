The newly inaugurated Hindu temple in Dubai has 16 different deities, a community centre for hosting several events and activities, and an outreach programme platform which is yet to open. According to the official temple website, Dubai's new Hindu temple will be open from 6:30 am to 8 pm. Moreover, the temple in Dubai has a whooping capacity to easily accommodate around 1,000 to 1,200 worshippers on a daily basis.

