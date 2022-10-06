A decade-long Indian dream of a Hindu temple in the Jebel Ali area was fulfilled on Tuesday after UAE's Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan launched a new Hindu temple.
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on 5 October has shared a video of the newly inaugurated Hindu Temple in Dubai. He has called the temple as magnificent.
Sharing a video on Twitter, he wrote, "I believe this magnificent Temple was formally inaugurated today. Auspicious timing. Will make sure to visit it on my next trip to Dubai."
A decade-long Indian dream of a Hindu temple in the Jebel Ali area was fulfilled on Tuesday after UAE's Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan launched a new Hindu temple. The temple was inaugurated a day ahead of the Dussehra festival and is an extension of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple, one of the oldest Hindu temples in the UAE. The temple's foundation was laid in February 2020.
Trustee of the Hindu Temple, Raju Shroff informed that the idea behind the community centre in Dubai's worship village is to congregate people and make them feel at home.
The newly inaugurated Hindu temple in Dubai has 16 different deities, a community centre for hosting several events and activities, and an outreach programme platform which is yet to open. According to the official temple website, Dubai's new Hindu temple will be open from 6:30 am to 8 pm. Moreover, the temple in Dubai has a whooping capacity to easily accommodate around 1,000 to 1,200 worshippers on a daily basis.
"The idea to have a temple is not only for the place of worship but also to become a knowledge centre and also an outreach programme platform. We will be doing that in January, once the temple is stabilized and settled, he said.
Welcoming people from all faiths, the temple has already had its soft opening on September 1, where thousands of visitors were allowed to get a glimpse of the temple's interiors built with white marble. It has ornate pillars, Arabic and Hindu geometric designs on the facade, and bells on the ceiling.
The temple management activated the QR-code-based appointment booking system via its website on its soft opening.
The temple has received many visitors from day one, especially over the weekends. The restricted entry has been regulated through QR-coded appointments for crowd management and to ensure social distancing, the report said.
Located in what is described as the 'Worship Village' in Jebel Ali which houses several churches and the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, the temple also installed the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs, in August.
