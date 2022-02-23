OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Anand Mahindra shares a photo of Mahindra tractor transformed into a Thar
Listen to this article

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday shared a photo of a Mahindra tractor that is transformed into Mahindra Thar. The converted machine belongs to Maia Rymbai from Jowai of Meghalaya, who transformed his tractor into a SUV. 

Expressing his amusement, Mahindra wrote, “Now that’s a strange looking beast…But it looks like a loveable character from a Disney animated film!".

Mahindra Tractors, a wing of Mahindra Group - dedicated to making agricultural and farming machineries - revealed that the modified vehicle is built on a Mahindra 275 DI TU tractor. Capable of producing 39 hp of power output, this is one of the bestselling tractors from the company and it is suitable for both agricultural and haulage operations.

“Maia Rymbai from Jowai, Meghalaya just proved that tough is cool, too! We love this modified personality of the 275 NBP," Mahindra Tractor tweeted. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout