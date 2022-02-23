Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday shared a photo of a Mahindra tractor that is transformed into Mahindra Thar. The converted machine belongs to Maia Rymbai from Jowai of Meghalaya, who transformed his tractor into a SUV.

Expressing his amusement, Mahindra wrote, “Now that’s a strange looking beast…But it looks like a loveable character from a Disney animated film!".

Now that’s a strange looking beast…But it looks like a loveable character from a Disney animated film! https://t.co/JBR25yeXKD — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 22, 2022

Mahindra Tractors, a wing of Mahindra Group - dedicated to making agricultural and farming machineries - revealed that the modified vehicle is built on a Mahindra 275 DI TU tractor. Capable of producing 39 hp of power output, this is one of the bestselling tractors from the company and it is suitable for both agricultural and haulage operations.

“Maia Rymbai from Jowai, Meghalaya just proved that tough is cool, too! We love this modified personality of the 275 NBP," Mahindra Tractor tweeted.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.