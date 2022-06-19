Anand Mahindra shares a throwback picture with dad on Fathers Day 2022

On the occasion of Fathers Day 2022, Anand Mahindra on 19 June shared a throwback photo with his father Harish Mahindra sharing a special memory with him.
In a tweet he wrote, "As a child, it was always special to be be allowed to go to the airport to see my father off or greet him on his return from business trips. On Fathers Day I think of him & wish I could go to the airport again to welcome him back."
Earlier on 4 June, Mahindra had also shared a photo of his father's application at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Medford Massachusetts from the year 1945.
Mahindra was handed over the documents when he delivered the Class Day Address at the university. The documents which were mandatorily confidential for 75 years were declassified just last year.
In a post he wrote, “When I was at the FletcherSchool to deliver the Class Day Address, they very graciously gave me copies of my father’s application to Fletcher in 1945. These documents are mandatorily confidential for 75 years & by a wonderful coincidence, were declassified just last year!"
He further added that he was proud to read his father’s audacious aspiration & bold statement while India was still a British colony.
“So proud to read my father’s audacious aspiration & bold statement while India was still a British colony. I’d never talked to him about those aspirations. My advice to young people: talk more to & learn more about your parents while they’re around," he further wrote.
In a letter to the University, Harish Mahindra had wrote, “As for my professional aims, I've chosen Foreign Service because my country desperately needs men trained in International Affairs. India still has no foreign policy of her own. After this war, if India achieves dominion status or a state of complete independence, she will need the help of men trained in foreign affairs to see that she establishes friendly and economic relations with other nations of the world."
"Instead of the British running her foreign policy and spreading false and the type of propaganda that would enable them to gain their own ends in India, I would like to see an Indian Foreign Service established in India and Indian Consulates all over the world to help place true India before other nations and show the benefits that could be derived by having India as a free and equal partner in the League of Nations," he had wrote.
