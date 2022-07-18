Anand Mahindra shares an analogy on how a startup needs to operate. Watch video

Anand Mahindra shares an analogy on how a startup needs to operate. Watch video2 min read . 08:51 AM IST
- The video showed the Manchester City team making a total of 44 passes before finally finding space for a final pass leading to a goal.
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra is well known for his witty tweets and fascinating posts on human interest stories. He has also been sharing intriguing posts on his social media to motivate and inspire his followers.
This time, Mahindra has a message for startups. He shared a video football matches between intercity rivals Manchester United and Manchester City which showed how success comes not from relentlessly advancing together in one direction but by trying new angles of approach.
The video showed the Manchester City team making a total of 44 passes before finally finding space for a final pass leading to a goal.
Mahindra said, “A lesson in Teamwork, of course. But also an analogy for how a start-up company needs to operate."
He wrote, "A lesson in teamwork...But also an analogy for how a startup...needs to operate." He further said that success comes from going "back and forth, trying new angles of approach and going for the kill when strategic path is clear".
His post received 1,835 retweets and 11,589 likes on Twitter.
Soon after his post, many users began reacting in the comments section.
One user commented, “After 44 passes they achieved their goal. These shows the patience & trust amongst each other. These days Everyone wants everything in a flashlight, leading towards the insynchronisation of the team which leads the failure." Another commented, “Great analogy for teamwork and fostering new ideas. Always look at gaps in your solution to reach the goal."
“Brilliant moves... patience and waiting then followed by spotting the right opportunity to score beautifully shown.. a good business school educational video...," a user wrote. Another commented saying, “That's not relentlessness or just trying new angles of approach, that's a ton of planning that went into the plays that they are executing, and THAT is what a startup or any business for that matter needs. Maybe some for the Mahindra delivery line would help"
Another user also shared a clip of an another gem of a 2006 Fifa world cup football match where the players made 26 passes.
Prior to this, he had also took to Twitter to share a post about the “latest technology" that can be used to dry clothes. The post was shared with his witty caption which is also a reminder about going back to the basics. The tech savvy industrialist shared a post which shows two women looking at their clothes drying on a rope the traditional way, and one of the women is saying, "it dries the washing using the latest technology - a combination of solar and wind power." Mahindra wrote a hilarious caption to this post, he wrote, "sometimes, the 'latest' technology is just about going back to the basics.
