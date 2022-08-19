Anand Mahindra shares common excuse kids give to skip school during Janmashtami

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on 18 August also announced that 'Dahi-Handi' will now be recognised as an official sport in the state. He further stated that "Pro-Dahi-Handi" competitions will be introduced in the state. On the occasion of Janmashtami, Shinde said, "'Dahi-Handi' will be recognised under the sports category in Maharashtra. 'Pro-Dahi-Handi' will be introduced. The 'Govindas' will get jobs under the sports category. We will provide insurance cover of ₹10 lakhs for all 'Govindas'." Insurance cover will be ₹10 lakhs if any Govinda loses his life, and ₹5 lakhs if they end up being partially handicapped. "These Govinda's will get reservations in jobs too," he added.