Anand Mahindra shares common excuse kids give to skip school during Janmashtami

'Dahi-Handi' – also known as 'Gopalakala' – is a ritual in which devotees of Lord Krishna recreate the famous act of 'Maakhan Chori' or butter stealing which is one of the many mischievous acts from the Lord's childhood stories. This is observed on the next day of Janamashtami.
The festival of Janamashtami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the God who is the embodiment of playfulness and innocence. People observe prayers in temple where baby Krishna is placed in a beautifully decorated swings while some states celebrate with the famous 'Dahi-Handi.'
Maharashtra state especially Mumbai city is the most lit up during Dahi handi and it's common to watch it in almost every areas or the crowded gullies of the city.
Giving us a nostalgic moment, Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra has shared the common excuse we used as kids to skip school.
In a tweet, he wrote, “Sir, our bus couldn’t move. There was too much traffic because of the Dahi Handis." Standard mumbai kid’s excuse for skipping school & watching the human pyramids in the crowded gullies. After all, we were celebrating the naughty Lord Krishna…#happyjanmashtami to all…"
Handi is tied at a tall height with a clay pot in the middle and young men, women also known as Govindas form a human pyramid to break the pot. As they try to break, people surround them, sing, play music, and cheer them on. The clay pot is filled with yogurt (dahi), haldi, butter, and other food items. Huge trucks of Govindas come and try to break the tallest handi and win cash prizes.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on 18 August also announced that 'Dahi-Handi' will now be recognised as an official sport in the state. He further stated that "Pro-Dahi-Handi" competitions will be introduced in the state. On the occasion of Janmashtami, Shinde said, "'Dahi-Handi' will be recognised under the sports category in Maharashtra. 'Pro-Dahi-Handi' will be introduced. The 'Govindas' will get jobs under the sports category. We will provide insurance cover of ₹10 lakhs for all 'Govindas'." Insurance cover will be ₹10 lakhs if any Govinda loses his life, and ₹5 lakhs if they end up being partially handicapped. "These Govinda's will get reservations in jobs too," he added.
He added that many cities in the state celebrate 'Dahi-Handi' and it is an adventurous sport. Hence the decision was taken to include it in the state sports category.
As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. Meanwhile, devotees flocked to temples in Mathura as Janmashtami celebrations began on Thursday evening. The temples in the city have been decorated with colourful lights. The enthusiasm is quite similar in Krishna temples across the country. In Mumbai, people started gathering at ISKCON Temple. At ISKCON temple in Noida, people are gathering to have a glimpse of morning arti. In Kerala's Kozhikode, devotees, along with children, took part in a procession which was taken out on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.
Earlier on 21 July, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had announced that the restrictions imposed on festivals during the coronavirus pandemic have been lifted and there would no curbs on the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi, Dahi Handi, Muharram and other religious events. Expressing joy over the state government's decision, Arun Patil, working president of the Dahi Handi Samanvay Samiti, Maharashtra, had said though restrictions have been lifted, people should take precautions while celebrating the festival which is an integral part of Janmashtami celebrations in the state.
