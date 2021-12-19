Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday shared a cover released by the Heritage Motoring Club of India and India Post to commemorate the role of company-built military jeeps during Indo-Pakistan war in 1971.

The cover and stamp were released on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, which was celebrated on 16 December. This day marks splendid victory achieved by India over Pakistan 50 years ago.

In a tweet, Mahindra said that in 1971, he was in his first year of college and the “battle is etched in my mind". “I’m so grateful to the Heritage Motoring Club of India and India Post for this First Day cover commemorating the role of Mahindra-built CJ3Bs in the service of the Indian Army on the occasion of Vijay Diwas," he said.

Replying to the post, a user said that it (Mahindra-built jeep) was modified to fit the RCL gun which played major role in fighting the Pak tanks. “CQMH Abdul Hammed won Param veer Chakra (1965) for his valour with this equipment. It fired anti tank shells," the user said.

The 1971 Indo-Pak War began with Pakistan launching pre-emptive air strikes against 11 Indian airbases on 3 December 1971. The war was forced upon due to widespread genocide of people of East Pakistan carried out by an oppressive military regime under General Yahya Khan of Pakistan.

The war, which was short and intense, was fought on both Eastern and Western fronts. The 13 days war resulted in complete surrender of Pakistan forces and the creation of Bangladesh.

The notable battles which were fought in the area of responsibility of the Southern Army included the famous battles of Longewala and Parbat Ali where Pakistan’s armoured forces were destroyed by resolute Indian troops.

