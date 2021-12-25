Anand Mahindra shares ‘Happiness Factory’ video on Christmas. Watch here

Anand Mahindra shares ‘Happiness Factory’ video on Christmas. Watch here1 min read . 03:57 PM IST
- “One video is worth a million words. The Happiness Factory requires no capital. Merry Christmas to you all..,” wrote the industrialist
NEW DELHI : Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday, shared a viral video on micro-blogging site Twitter, wishing everybody a Merry Christmas.
“One video is worth a million words. The Happiness Factory requires no capital. Merry Christmas to you all..," wrote the industrialist.
The video shows children dancing and singing Christmas carols.
The joyful video prompted netizens to point out that it was a wonderful way it was to wish people Merry Christmas.
Watch the video here.
