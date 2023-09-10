Anand Mahindra shares heartwarming story behind Mahindra's first EV, BIJLEE: 'way ahead of it's time'1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared the story of first electric vehicle by his company, the three-wheeler BIJLEE.
Famed entrepreneur and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is often seen sharing his learning about business, finance and life in general via X (formerly Twitter). In a recent post on the occasion of World EV Day, the entrepreneur shared the story of first electric vehicle created by the Mahindra Group, the three-wheeler BIJLEE.