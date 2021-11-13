This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
There is no denying that the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the entire working culture across the globe. Numerous companies have adopted 'work from home' in an attempt to enforce social distancing and slow the spread of coronavirus. For the past year, ‘work from home’ has become a dominant trend on social media. Netizens have shared countless witty videos, memes, and quotes to share the reality of staying and working from home. One such meme was shared by business magnate Anand Mahindra on Saturday on Twitter.
Mahindra often shares amusing, as well as, motivational posts on Twitter. In his latest post, a hiring manager asked the interviewee about his background. "So, tell me a little bit about your background," the meme reads.
To which the interviewee responded saying, " Sure, it's Mount Kilimanjaro". Kilimanjaro is a dormant volcano in Tanzania.
The Mahindra Group chairman found the post 'hilarious' and wrote, "...perfectly sums up the way WFH (work from home) and these virtual meetings have altered our sense of reality".
This week Anand Mahindra was honoured with the Padma Bhushan award 2020 in Trade and Industry domain. Padma Bhushan is the country's third-highest civilian award, preceded by the Bharat Ratna and the Padma Vibhushan and followed by the Padma Shri.
After receiving the award, Mahindra took to Twitter to share a note of gratitude and say that he “truly felt undeserving" in front of other recipients.
"This Govt has made a long-overdue, transformational shift in the texture of the Padma Awards recipients. Now, the focus is largely on individuals making seminal contributions to the improvement of society at grassroots levels (sic)," said Mahindra.
