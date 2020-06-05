Anand Mahindra shares hilarious 'Mughal-E-Azam' meme on frustrating webinars

Noted industrialist Anand Mahindra seems to have his way with the memes and also the frustration one experiences during webinars these days.

With most of us across the world currently working from home owing to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the need for more seminars, rather, webinars have grown exponentially, and many are not really happy with this development, including the Mahindra Group Chairman himself.

In the latest tweet, the industrialist shared a hilarious 'Mughal-E-Azam' meme to express his exasperation towards these numerous webinars. He also termed the meme with an interesting wordplay on coronavirus and said, "Seems like a new medical condition called a Webinarcoma".

Numerous friends shared this meme with me after reading about my frustration with ‘webinars.’ Seems like a new medical condition called a Webinarcoma. 😊 pic.twitter.com/0p1SIUXHZl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 5, 2020

The meme, a still from Mughal-E-Azam, shows Prince Salim trying to wake Anarkali up, who seems to have dozed off preferably due to a boring webinar. The meme read, "Utho Anarkali...webinar khatam hua (Wake up Anarkali...the webinar is over)."

Since then, Anand Mahindra's tweet quickly went viral online, with many agreeing with his opinion of webinars. Withing hours, the post garnered more than 12,000 likes and over 1,000 retweets. He shared that many of his friends had shared this meme with him after reading his earlier frustration with these webinars.

Sir,

You desperately need a medicine called "webinarcetamol" to get rid of webinar 😂😂 — VJ Vicky (@duttvicky574) June 5, 2020

What a reply sir ji😂😂 — Amol salunkhe (@Amol73917987) June 5, 2020

“Utho Anarkali Mask pehen lo, quarantine mein jaana hai... pic.twitter.com/fSwnkHWGdR — INDIA RAJIV (@rajivjoshi85) June 5, 2020

The Mahindra Group Chairman has been quite vocal about these several online seminars since the lockdown began and work from home got implemented. Even earlier, he expressed his exasperation over these webinars and had asked Twitter users to suggest "customised labels" that could help replace the word. His request garnered multiple responses, mostly hilarious from a large number of users, including businessman Harsh Goenka and actor Riteish Deshmukh who suggested their own alternatives to the word.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via