Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has always been an active social media user wherein he shares witty tweets, human interest stories, funny videos, offbeat posts to motivate and inspire his followers 10.2 million followers.

Today, Mahindra has shared a clip of legendary artists John MacLaughlin, Zakir Hussain and Vikku Vinayakram jamming together. The iconic clip was taken by Jairam who was promoting the performance of legendary Fusion Group ‘Shakti’ today in Mumbai.

“I won’t miss it!," Mahindra wrote.

“Iconic clip taken by @jairamvgj whose company Hyperlink Brand solutions is promoting the performance of legendary Fusion Group ‘Shakti’ today in Mumbai.(I won’t miss it!) John Mclaughlin, Zakir Hussain & the amazing Vikku Vinayakram fooling around with one of their tracks," Mahindra's tweet read.

John McLaughlin is the guitarist, bandleader, and composer. He hails from the UK and is pioneered jazz fusion by combining jazz with rock, world music, Indian classical music, Western classical music, flamenco, and blues, as per Insider website.

The known legendary Indian tabla player and composer Ustad Zakir Hussain is also a composer, percussionist and music producer. In 1988, President Abdul Kalam had presented him with the Padma Shri while in 2002 he was awarded the Padma Bhushan award.

Thetakudi Harihara Vinayakram also known as Vikku Vinayakram was born on 11 August 1942 is an Indian percussionist and is known as the God of ghatam. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2002 and in 2014, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan.

The Shakti event was held yesterday in Mumbai's NSCI SVP Stadium. It was performed by John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Ganesh Rajagopalan and V. Selvaganesh.

Commenting on Mahindra post, users thanked Mahindra for sharing the priceless clip of the trio. One user wrote, “Period from 1960s to 1980s arguably changed d way Indian classical musicians interacted with the West’s artists & vice versa. From Beatles all the way to Trilok Gurtu, everyone had something to contribute in this exchange of ideas."

Another wrote, “Enjoying their life… credit goes to music…" Another wrote, “Thank you for promoting Indian classical" Some other wrote, “Astonishingly-adorable trio. It goes far beyond music. It defines bonding." “Classy rendition without inhibitions," another wrote.