India is making ambitious targets for the development of its infrastructure and amount of allocation in the Union Budget 2023 hints that government is serious about achieving those big targets. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday shared a video on Twitter which had incredible drone shots of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway and showcases growth of India's infrastructure.

Mahindra affirmed that the visuals are a powerful symbol of how India is building up global-standard infrastructure.

"Drone view of the new Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway with the Vande Bharat train passing underneath. A powerful visual symbol of how global-standard infrastructure is transforming India…," Anand Mahindra tweeted while sharing the video.

Drone view of the new Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway with the Vande Bharat train passing underneath. A powerful visual symbol of how global-standard infrastructure is transforming India…👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nBRiyCFHEd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 13, 2023

The video has accumulated over 8 lakh views and around 30,000 people have also liked the video. "Wow! That's an awesome view! India is making great progress with its infrastructure," a user said commenting on the video.

“It will improve productivity, and Reduce operational costs. Quality public infrastructure has long-term benefits for the public as well as the country," another user said on the video.

While stressing that the push towards infrastructure has a multiplier effect on the economy, Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman announced during a Budget 2023 speech that the capital expenditure has been raised to a whopping Rs.10,000,000 crore (US$ 1.5 trillion) which will be spent in over five years.

“The year-on-year increase of 33% is only marginally lower than last year’s 35% jump. The ratio of capex-to-GDP, which rose to 2.7% in 2022/23, is estimated at 3.3% in the new financial year," Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24.

The government has identified 100 critical transport infrastructure projects which will be taken on priority to ensure last-mile connectivity for ports, coal, steel, fertilizer, and foodgrains sectors.

“They will be taken up on priority with an investment of ₹75,000 crores, including ₹15,000 crores from private sources," she said, adding that investments in infrastructure have a large multiplier impact on growth and employment.