Anand Mahindra shares inspirational video, says India will become a leader in...
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra is known to share successful and inspiring stories of individuals whose passion and courage have helped in ingenious inventions. One such person that has really impressed the business tycoon is A Gowtham, a mechanic who has designed an electric jeep.
Reacting to the video, Anand Mahindra wrote, " May Gowtham & his ‘tribe’ flourish". The industrialist added, "This is why I’m convinced India will be a leader in EVs. I believe America gained dominance in autos because of people’s passion for cars & technology and their innovation through garage 'tinkering'".
In addition to this, Anand Mahindra also asked Velu Mahindra, President of automotive technology to reach out to Gowtham.
The tweet has garnered more than 1,400 likes so far. One user praised Mahindra for supporting innovative ideas and wrote, "Sir the way you support innovative ideas it's your humbleness and the motto of a great India".
Previously also Anand Mahindra discovered several talents through Twitter. This month, he posted a video of a young boy showing off his acrobatic skills. “And after the Gold rush for India at the #CWG2022 the next generation of talent is shaping up. Unsupported. We need to get this talent on the fast track. (This video shared by a friend who has seen this boy in a village near Tirunelveli)," wrote Mahindra.
Recently, at Mahindra Group's 76th meeting, the business tycoon said that there is a need to boost manufacturing to create jobs on a mass scale and take advantage of the global factors that are moving in India's favour.
Mahindra said that there are some gaps that need to be filled in to take full advantage of the opportunities arising for the country.
"To create jobs on a mass scale and to take advantage of the global factors that are moving in our favour, we must boost manufacturing. Even more important than large conglomerates are MSMEs that can take advantage of the trend toward localisation of manufacturing and the use of technology to create the scale," Mahindra said.
