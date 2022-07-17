Anand Mahindra shares ‘latest technology’ to dry clothes, leaves netizens amused. See post2 min read . 07:50 AM IST
- Anand Mahindra took to Twitter on Friday to share a post about this ‘latest technology’ that can be used to dry clothes
The tech savvy Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra is well known for his witty tweets and fascinating posts on human interest stories that touch a chord among the people, often leaving netizens amused and propelling them into responding with equally engaging responses. Anand Mahindra took to Twitter on Friday to share a post about this “latest technology" that can be used to dry clothes. The post was shared with his witty caption which is also a reminder about going back to the basics.
The tech savvy industrialist shared a post which shows two women looking at their clothes drying on a rope the traditional way, and one of the women is saying, "it dries the washing using the latest technology - a combination of solar and wind power." Mahindra wrote a hilarious caption to this post, he wrote, "sometimes, the 'latest' technology is just about going back to the basics."
The Twitter post was shared on Friday and as of now it has generated 10.4K likes and 940 retweets and it continues to go up. As the post was about something relatable, the 'latest technology' post prompted netizens to share comments that were witty but also spoke of the traditional sustainable ways of doing things. “Sustainable eco friendly and also has ESG points," commented one user to the post, while another wrote “Sometimes, latest technology is understanding that humans & other life forms are the most efficient machines nature has created (in terms of energy consumed and specific type of output expected). May be next XUV or SCORPIO will be inspired by nature." Another commenter wrote, "what you have said is true. Basics of science had started from the most simplest of phenomenon."
Meanwhile in another development, Mahindra and Mahindra could consider investing in a battery-cell company to meet future electrification needs, its CEO said, after the company raised funds for its new electric vehicle (EV) unit at a $9.1 billion valuation, according to Reuters report.
Mahindra on Thursday raised $250 million from British International Investment for the unit and is exploring a partnership with Volkswagen AG to source such EV components as batteries and motors, the report said. Additionally, the report highlighted that Mahindra plans to launch five electric sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) over the next few years. These models are expected to contribute up to 30%, or about 200,000 units, of its total annual SUV sales by March 2027.
