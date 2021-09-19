Anand Mahindra is famous for sharing entertaining, witty, and informative videos and pictures with his followers on social media. Continuing with the trend, the Mahindra Group Chairman on Sunday, September 19, shared a meme on American multinational food manufacturing company Kellogg's.

The meme was about how decades back Kellogg's tried to change the breakfast habits of India through its 'cereals' but is now selling 'Upma' (a popular south Indian dish).

Posting this meme, Mahindra wrote, "Kellogg’s has been here for longer than a decade. So this is dated but the meme is going around now. And the sentiment endures".

"Never underestimate the power of our local ‘champions," the industrialist added.

Kellogg's entered the Indian market in 1994 promising to change the way Indians consume breakfast, offering them cereals with milk in place of hot idlis, poha and parathas.

However, the breakfast cereal category major has seen limited sales in India, a market that prefers traditional or savoury breakfast to its corn flakes and muesli alternatives.

Indian FMCGs like MTR, Marico and Tata Consumer Products began to offer locally relevant ready-to-cook breakfast options, such as, upma, idli, dosa, etc, much before Kellogg's did. The US firm entered late into this business. Kellogg's launched ready-to-cook Upma last year.

Reacting to Mahindra's tweet, a user wrote, "Our recipes have evolved over 1000s of years. A new recipe can't just paradrop and take over like Hollywood movies".

Another Twitter user wrote, "Breakfast as a concept was propagated by Kellogg. Breakfast is not natural to Indian habits and is not needed as well. Never seen my grandparents taking breakfast. A need was created by industrialization. Avoiding breakfast is good for health".

"Habits do change when u offer something better than before, but there is no comparison to the Indian indigenous foods, these are healthier, easily digestible, and affordable," a user replied to Mahindra's post.

