For those who always face difficulty in dealing with their Monday blues, business tycoon Anand Mahindra has a message to convey. Stressing upon the quality of thinking uniquely, the billionaire businessman shared the video of a raft of penguins walking down the snow. With the video, he suggested people to think differently to bring the spotlight upon them among peers.

Also Read: 'May not change world, but…,' Anand Mahindra praises t-shirt folding technique: Watch

In the video, a raft of penguins was walking on the ice in a similar fashion, however, it was easy to notice the one that was sliding along its belly.

“These Penguins are marching in a regimented manner, one after the other with a similar gait. But which one did you notice? The one sliding along on its belly, I would bet. If you want to get noticed, think differently. #MondayMotivation," tweeted Anand Mahindra on the micro-blogging site.

These Penguins are marching in a regimented manner, one after the other with a similar gait. But which one did you notice? The one sliding along on its belly, I would bet. If you want to get noticed, think differently. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/TFxorCsU3T — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 10, 2023

The businessman is an active Twitter user and keeps on expressing his thoughts and emotions on the site frequently. His Monday motivation tweet has garnered more than 1.5 lakh views and more than three thousand likes. Several people have commented on the tweet about the need for Monday motivation and some took a hilarious take on the video of the sliding penguin.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra reveals how he enjoys Sunday. See post

“With simplicity and focus one can move the mountain and the courage to follow your heart will keep you separate from the crowd," tweeted a user.

“It is not thinking differently. It's just too fat to walk," tweeted another.

Anand Mahindra is often seen connecting with people on several issues ranging from politics to festival on Twitter. He often surprises people by replying to their comments.