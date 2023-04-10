Anand Mahindra shares Monday motivation mantra using adorable video of penguins1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 04:02 PM IST
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a video of penguins to convey the importance of thinking differently to get noticed among people
For those who always face difficulty in dealing with their Monday blues, business tycoon Anand Mahindra has a message to convey. Stressing upon the quality of thinking uniquely, the billionaire businessman shared the video of a raft of penguins walking down the snow. With the video, he suggested people to think differently to bring the spotlight upon them among peers.
