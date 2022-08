Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who often shares throwback posts related to his school, college, or personal life on Twitter, on Saturday posted a monochrome picture that is more than 40 years old.

The Mahindra Group Chairman revealed that the picture was a part of his student photography project in 1975. According to the business tycoon, the photo was taken in Spain. Anand Mahindra captioned the photo, "As 5G networks roll out around the world, this reminded me that the most efficient communication network will always be word of mouth...".

Netizens also praised Mahindra's photography skills. One user wrote, "You have very good photography skills".

Another Twitter user wrote, "That's an excellent example of Street Photography, Anand!".

This week, the industrialist shared a throwback image of his sister along with a sweet caption on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival.

"One of the earliest #RakshaBandhan pics in my archive. With my sister Radhika and my mother in Delhi. And I’m headed to her place shortly. A big shoutout to my younger sister Anuja who’s in Kodagu right now but her Rakhi arrived well in time! Some traditions never die…," he wrote while sharing the picture.

