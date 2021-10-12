Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra's Twitter timeline is filled with not just motivational posts on various subjects but intriguing and hilarious as well. The little observations that the business tycoon keeps on sharing every now and then can instantly lift your spirits and make you feel better, even if that is for a short period of time.

On Tuesday, the Mahindra Group Chairman took to his Twitter to share a video of a naughty doggo, which was caught on camera, trying to push a closed door.

In the caption of his post, Anand Mahindra said, “No better way of illustrating our addiction to habit…The most valuable skill in business today is knowing how to break free…"

Anand Mahindra's post, within hours of being made available online, has garnered over 3,000 likes and several retweets. His Twitter fam agreed with him and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Read Anand Mahindra's post here:

No better way of illustrating our addiction to habit…The most valuable skill in business today is knowing how to break free… https://t.co/HQ7cmgxtyp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 12, 2021

“True that sir ! It's so important to see things as they are not through the glasses of prejudice and pre-conditioning. It's necessary for all walks of life. But I feel it needs close to super power. Not sure how to train our minds for it," a user said in the comments section.

Another user added, “Not only in business in every walk of life. Student, housewife, professionals. Change & adaptation to changes is the quality that has made humans to evolve. The future belongs to those who wont be caged by limitations. There are 100 excuses for failure but one reason to succeed."

