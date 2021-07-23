The 66-year-old businessman recounted his childhood days and said when he was studying in Ooty in Lawrence School, Lovedale there were two kids in his schools from a Britain--Nicholas Horsburgh and his brother Michael, having nicknames 'Nagu and Muthu'.
In a surprising tone, Mahindra wrote, " I had no idea HOW native Nick had become until a video of him singing a Malayalam song recently surfaced in social media!'.
Check out this video of Anand Mahindra's schoolmate Nicholas Horsburg singing in Malayalam:
In my school in Ooty, we had two kids from a British family settled in India. Nicholas Horsburgh & his brother Michael had local nicknames: ‘Nagu & Muthu.’ I had no idea HOW native Nick had become until a video of him singing a Malayalam song recently surfaced in social media! pic.twitter.com/VGgPApdq3m
After seeing the video of Nick, Mahindra retrieved a black and white 1968-69 batch picture. In the vintage photo, Anand Mahindra and the 'Blackjacks' band members can be seen performing in what appears to be a school function.
After seeing that video of Nick, I retrieved this pic from my school album. That’s Nick at the mike. Always the singer. The twerp to his left is yours truly. Despite being a junior they let me join their band: ‘The Blackjacks.’ Maybe Nick will remind me what song we were playing pic.twitter.com/eTOswGBi2J
Anand Mahindra said that the boy standing close to the mike is Nick. And a little boy who can be seen playing guitar, and wearing Beatle Boots is none other than Mahindra himself.
