Mahindra and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has recently shared a viral video on his Twitter where a foreigner could be heard singing a song in the Malayalam language.

The business tycoon then told his fans that the singer in the video is none other than his childhood friend Nicholas Horsburgh.

The 66-year-old businessman recounted his childhood days and said when he was studying in Ooty in Lawrence School, Lovedale there were two kids in his schools from a Britain--Nicholas Horsburgh and his brother Michael, having nicknames 'Nagu and Muthu'.

In a surprising tone, Mahindra wrote, " I had no idea HOW native Nick had become until a video of him singing a Malayalam song recently surfaced in social media!'.

Check out this video of Anand Mahindra's schoolmate Nicholas Horsburg singing in Malayalam:

In my school in Ooty, we had two kids from a British family settled in India. Nicholas Horsburgh & his brother Michael had local nicknames: ‘Nagu & Muthu.’ I had no idea HOW native Nick had become until a video of him singing a Malayalam song recently surfaced in social media! pic.twitter.com/VGgPApdq3m — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 22, 2021





After seeing the video of Nick, Mahindra retrieved a black and white 1968-69 batch picture. In the vintage photo, Anand Mahindra and the 'Blackjacks' band members can be seen performing in what appears to be a school function.

After seeing that video of Nick, I retrieved this pic from my school album. That’s Nick at the mike. Always the singer. The twerp to his left is yours truly. Despite being a junior they let me join their band: ‘The Blackjacks.’ Maybe Nick will remind me what song we were playing pic.twitter.com/eTOswGBi2J — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 22, 2021





Anand Mahindra said that the boy standing close to the mike is Nick. And a little boy who can be seen playing guitar, and wearing Beatle Boots is none other than Mahindra himself.

"After seeing that video of Nick, I retrieved this pic from my school album. That’s Nick at the mike. Always the singer. The twerp to his left is yours truly. Despite being a junior they let me join their band: ‘The Blackjacks’," Mahindra said in a tweet.

