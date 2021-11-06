Mahindra and Mahindra chairperson Anand Mahindra on Saturday shared a video to suggest large scale digital adoption in the country. He shared a 30-second video in which a fortune teller bull in colourful costumes can be seen standing while a person making payment using QR code placed on bull's forehead.

Do you need any more evidence of the large-scale conversion to digital payments in India?! pic.twitter.com/0yDJSR6ITA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 6, 2021

Comment on the video, Mahindra said: “Do you need any more evidence of the large-scale conversion to digital payments in India?"

This proof of digital payment reflects the larger trends which show that online payment methods are not only used by large business setup but also by small vendors - and their reach is not limited to only cities but rural areas as well.

Digital India, one of the flagship programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was launched in 2014. In July this year, the scheme completed six years. The Prime Minister recently interacted with the beneficiaries of ‘Digital India’ and said India has shown both passion for innovation and ability to adopt those innovations rapidly.

“Digital India is the resolve of India. Digital India is the instrument for AatmaNirbhar Bharat. Digital India is a manifestation of a strong Indian that is emerging in the 21st Century," he said.

The Prime Minister also evoked his mantra of Minimum Government – Maximum Governance and explained how Digital India is empowering the common citizen by reducing the gap between government and people, system and facilities, problems and solutions.

He gave an example of how Digilocker helped millions of people especially during the pandemic. School certificates, medical documents and other important certificates were stored digitally across the nation.

PM Modi said the services like getting a driving license, birth certificate, paying electricity bill, paying water bill, filing income tax return, etc have become fast and convenient and, in villages, e Common Service Centres (CSCs) are helping the people. It is through Digital India, initiatives like One Nation One Ration Card are realized.

