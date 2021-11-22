NEW DELHI : Anand Mahindra on Monday shared a video on social media platform Twitter which showed a foundation making efforts to revert the stubble back into soil.

Mahindra in his post wrote, “Nature is powerful. Nature is regenerative.@naandi_india’s@UFCo_India proves this by reverting the stubble that has been the cause of pollution to where it belongs: back to the soil to add nutrients to the food we eat."

Nature is powerful. Nature is regenerative.@naandi_india’s @UFCo_India proves this by reverting the stubble that has been the cause of pollution to where it belongs: back to the soil to add nutrients to the food we eat.#ReGenAgri#UFCoIndia pic.twitter.com/GiWez0uGQ7 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 22, 2021

Stubble burning has been a prevalent cause for increased air pollution in Northern India. the air quality index remained poor to very poor after Diwali which also coincided with stubble burning by farmers.

The air remained heavy with a blanket of smog throughout making it difficult to breathe.

Earlier System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) had predicted that the national capital’s air quality is expected to improve owing to strong winds. the agency said that from 21 November till 23 November surface winds are likely to be strong, resulting in effective dispersion of pollutants.

Mahindra in his post lauds Naandi Foundation and Urban Farms Co. for reverting the stubble back to soil thereby increasing chances of adding more nutrients to the soil for agriculture.

