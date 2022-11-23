Anand Mahindra shares values worthy of ‘global audience’ from World Cup stadium

In the video, Japanese people were seen cleaning the stadium at the end of the opening match of the World Cup, despite knowing that it's not there match in the stadium.
Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who is popular for sharing inspirational content on his Twitter handle, has once again shared the values of Japanese people which are worthy of global audience. He posted a video from ‘World Cup Qatar 2022’ stadium on Tuesday.
“They said they weren’t doing it for the cameras, but I’m glad the cameras still spotted them. The values they’re displaying are worthy of a global audience. #WorldcupQatar2022," the billionaire captioned the clip.
A person from Saudi Arabia who was amazed to see such values, said ‘some one convince me that this is normal’. “Japanese people decided to clean the stadium. It's not even their match!" he said.
He also extended help to those people, and asked them ‘why are you cleaning the thing that doesn't related to you?'
The Japanese people over there replied, “We never leave. Japanese never leave rubbish behind us. We respect the place. Not for the cameras."
“I thought there is only one or two people, but they are all around the stadium. This is the thing I heard about. But I never thought that this is real! They picked up the flags from the ground and put most of them on chairs. All respect!" the person said and hugged a Japanese who was cleaning the World Cup stadium.
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 commenced on November 20 at the at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail. On Tuesday, Argentina play Saudi Arabia in the opening match of their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign. Argentina and Saudi Arabia have never met at the finals of a World Cup before.
