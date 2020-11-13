Anand Mahindra shares video of coats that turn into sleeping bags for homeless

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra , who is quite active on micro-blogging site Twitter, has shared an incredible clip for Indian clothing manufacturers.

Ahead of the winter season, the businessman posted a video on Twitter, which is related to an issue that still plagues our nation. The video showed jackets turn into waterproof sleeping bags for thousands of homeless people.

Sharing the video, Mahindra wrote, "India has a large proportion of the world’s homeless. This should have been invented here. The cold weather in the north is upon us."

The Chairman of Mahindra Group further asked: "Can clothing manufacturers make them here? Could a consortium of buyers (through their CSR) provide a business model?"

The video was originally posted by the World Economic Forum.

Twitterati took to the comments section to praise the " good samaritan act". Others questioned, "But these homeless people will be able to afford it? Who will buy and who will donate?"

At the time of writing this article, the tweet had garnered over 4.6k likes and 1000 retweets.

What is the video about

Dutch fashion designer Bas Timmer has created jackets that turn into waterproof sleeping bags for homeless people.

Sheltersuit was created by Timmer after he was prompted by the death of a friend's father who had been living on the street.

The coat can be seen zipped together with a bottom half to form a sleeping bag. This detachable section can be stored in an accompanying backpack, which solves the issue of carrying around a non-waterproof sleeping bag when not in use.

The most challenging aspect of the design process, Timmer said, was to put himself in the position of a homeless person.

