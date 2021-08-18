Anand Mahindra’s Twitter account is a gold mine of interesting videos and posts. He often shares interesting videos and posts with his followers on the microblogging site with his fans and followers. Recently, the Mahindra Group chairman took to Twitter to share a video of a man who was making dosa as fast as a flash.

Mahindra praised the man for his exceptional skills and wrote, "This gentleman makes robots look like unproductive slowpokes".

I’m tired just watching him…and hungry, of course...." he added.

Mahindra shared the video from @finetrait Twitter handle.

So far, the video has received 18,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 1,500 times.

This gentleman makes robots look like unproductive slowpokes… I’m tired just watching him…and hungry, of course.. pic.twitter.com/VmdzZDMiOk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 17, 2021

The business tycoon often shares insightful posts, hilarious videos, and a lot more.

Last week, Mahindra shared a video of a vendor innovatively selling coconut water through his machine, which drills a hole inside the coconut.

The water is then filtered out into a plastic cup through a machine.

"This was shared with me hoping I would encourage the inventors and vendors. I did tweet it appreciatively but immediately received responses pointing out that traditional vendors were faster with just one knife, were equally hygienic, and didn't use plastic cups," the industrialist wrote on Twitter.

