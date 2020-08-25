Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra has come out in appreciation of a new ferry service that runs in Mumbai. The business tycoon shared videos of the Mumbai to Mandwa RoRo ferry with people onboard.

He also shared images of the car-carrying part of the ferry service. Despite being mighty impressed by the luxurious interiors, Anand Mahindra thought this service should have been available long ago. He also claimed that he would be interested in experiencing the ferry service himself once the Covid-19 situation gets better.

In the tweet he said, “ Received this video of the passenger section of the RoRo ferry service between Gateway of India and Mandwa in Mumbai. Looks like a great experience that should have been available aeons ago. Waiting for Covid to subside so I can check it out in person."

In another tweet he shared the images of the car-carrying section of the Mumbai to Mandwa RoRo ferry.

In response to the appreciation, the company running the RoRo ferry, M2M Ferries responded to the tweet by saying, “Thank you so much for your kind words! We can’t wait to have you experience in person the convenience, the safety and ease of use that we have to offer onboard M2M Ferries."

The RoRo ferry means Roll on and Roll off where people can carry their cars across the sea. The Mumbai to Mandwa RoRo ferry resumed their service from 20 August and has released their travel schedule up to 4 September. The ferry reduced a 4-hour travel time down to 1 hour.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated