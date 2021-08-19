OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Anand Mahindra shares video of shoplifting bird that will make you smile. Watch

Anand Mahindra has shared quite an adorable video on Twitter that might bring a smile to the faces of his fans.

The business tycoon has shared a video of a sneaky seagull who can skilfully shoplift a packet of chips from a shop.

Mahindra, who seemed quite impressed with the seagull that he wrote an "instruction manual of a seasoned shoplifter". Praising the bird's skill, the business magnate wrote, "

A) Strut around & look cool & ‘unflappable.’

B) Seize the right opportunity to enter the target premises

C) Destroy/eat the evidence

D) When the cops come, you don’t need a getaway car…just lift-off..."

The hilarious video begins with a seagull standing in front of the shop before sneaking through the door when a customer leaves the supermarket.

Once in the shop, the cheeky seagull grabs a packet of chips

It then bolts back out of the store, putting the bag on the pavement.

As the clip ends, the seagull can be seen furiously smacking its beak against the packet in a desperate attempt to open them.

Yesterday, Mahindra shared a video of a man who could serve dosas faster than a robot. "This gentleman makes robots look like unproductive slowpokes," the Mahindra Group chairman wrote in that video.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout