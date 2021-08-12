Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anand Mahindra shares video to encourage inventors; Twitter reacts

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra.
1 min read . 06:39 PM IST Livemint

  • Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, took to Twitter to share a video of a vendor selling coconut water in an innovative way through his machine, which drills a hole inside the coconut

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is an ardent Twitter user and often delights his followers with insightful posts, hilarious videos, memes, anecdotes from his life and a lot more.

On Thursday, the chairman of Mahindra Group took to Twitter to share a video of a vendor selling coconut water in an innovative way through his machine, which drills a hole inside the coconut.

The water is then filtered out into a plastic cup through a machine. The stall also came with a fixed cut blade to chop the coconut into two pieces to scoop the white stuff lining inside it without having to slice it with a knife.

"This was shared with me hoping I would encourage the inventors and vendors. I did tweet it appreciatively but immediately received responses pointing out that traditional vendors were faster with just one knife, were equally hygienic and didn't use plastic cups," the industrialist wrote on Twitter.

It seems that Twitter gave the 66-year-old some insights on sustainability.

See the tweet here:

"I agree with the responses. Traditional vendors offer an authentic experience. I still compliment the inventor's creativity. But I was reminded that sustainability means not creating complexity where simplicity will suffice. Twitter, at its best, offers instant wisdom," the second tweet shared by Anand Mahindra reads.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 60,000 likes.

What do you think about Anand Mahindra's tweet?

