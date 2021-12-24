Possibly one of the country's most Twitter savvy business tycoons, the chairman of the Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra expressed gratitude to President Obama for addressing the 75th anniversary ‘Bluechip’ global group leadership conference.

Referring to a recent survey that awarded former US President Barack Obama the most admired personality of 2021, the Mahindra Group chairman took to Twitter to share that “we didn't need a survey to tell us why Barack Obama is the world's most admired personality."

In his tweet, he said, “A few days ago, a widely quoted survey named him the world’s most admired personality of 2021. We didn’t need a survey to confirm that. Which is why we were honoured when he agreed to speak at our Bluechip 75th year Leadership Conference. Made our celebrations special."

“What a pleasure to have President Obama address our 75th anniversary ‘Bluechip’ global group leadership conference. Thank you @BarackObama for doing us the honour. Not surprisingly, during our Q&A, President Obama was insightful, thought-provoking, and humorous," the Mahindra Group Twitter shared.

Meanwhile, as per the popular survey, former India captain Sachin Tendulkar became the third most admired sportsperson in the world and current India Test captain Virat Kohli the fourth most admired sportsperson in the world.

As per a survey conducted by YouGov, a British market research and data analytics firm, Tendulkar and Kohli are overtaken by Ronaldo and Messi.

The study has ranked former US President Barack Obama as the most admired person in the world, across various fields, followed by Bill Gates and Xi Jinping.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the 8th most admired person while Bollywood celebrities like Shahrukh Khan (14th) and Amitabh Bachchan (15th) are also present on the list.

Talking about most admired women, Barack Obama's wife Michelle Obama tops the list, followed by Angelina Jolie and Queen Elizabeth II.

