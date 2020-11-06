Home >News >India >Anand Mahindra shows what his lockdown state feels like
Anand Mahindra shows what his lockdown state feels like

1 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2020, 06:23 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

The businessman also hinted that he might finally move out this weekend

Anand Mahindra posted a tweet that he claims represents his condition during the lockdown. Mahindra Group Chairman shared an image on his Twitter feed showing a Mahindra Scorpio chained to a tree.

The business tycoon did appreciate the possessiveness of the owner of the car in times when cars have been parked for long periods of time. Mahindra also hinted that he will be breaking the chain but with the mask on this weekend. This suggests that the Mahindra Group Chairman will be out and about after a long period of lockdown.

His tweet stated, “Not exactly a high tech locking solution but at least it shows the owner’s possessiveness! To me, this pic perfectly describes how I feel under lockdown. This weekend I’m going to try breaking that chain..(with my mask on!)"

Recently, Anand Mahindra shared an image of an astrologer’s prediction for the US elections.

The astrologer, in his forecast, predicted that Trump would "retain the office of the President of America second time."

Taking to Twitter, the businessman wrote, "This astrologer’s forecast was doing the messaging circuit last week. (Have concealed the name & address for the sake of privacy) If President Trump retains office, this astrologer will be rather popular, to put it mildly."

Meanwhile, Mahindra himself predicted a huge rise in the astrologer's popularity should Prez Trump win the White House.

