Anand Mahindra starts poll after Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter. See post

Yesterday the industrialist shared an image of the "original Tesla vehicle" from India that was fully self-driven and did not require Google Maps. Mahindra shared an image of two bullocks pulling a cart without guidance as people aboard it slept. The business tycoon wrote, "Original Tesla vehicle. No Google Map required, no fuel to buy, no pollution, FSD (fully self-driven). Set home to the workplace. Relax, take a nap, reach your destination".