Anand Mahindra starts poll after Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter. See post

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Twitter has confirmed the sale of the company to Musk for $ 44 billion. Under the terms of the deal, shareholders will receive $54.20 in cash for each share of Twitter stock they own, matching Musk's original offer
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As Elon Musk takes over Twitter in a multi-billion dollar deal, Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra has started a 24-hour poll on the future of the microblogging site.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As Elon Musk takes over Twitter in a multi-billion dollar deal, Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra has started a 24-hour poll on the future of the microblogging site.
Tesla CEO championed free speech on the platform in one of his first tweets after sealing the take-private deal. Musk wrote, "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated".
Tesla CEO championed free speech on the platform in one of his first tweets after sealing the take-private deal. Musk wrote, "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated".
On this, the Mahindra Group chairman has asked netizens whether they support or not support "less regulation of opinion and speech on Twitter".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On this, the Mahindra Group chairman has asked netizens whether they support or not support "less regulation of opinion and speech on Twitter".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mahindra has started a poll on Tuesday at around 10 AM and netizens can share their views by Wednesday morning.
Mahindra has started a poll on Tuesday at around 10 AM and netizens can share their views by Wednesday morning.
Yesterday the industrialist shared an image of the "original Tesla vehicle" from India that was fully self-driven and did not require Google Maps. Mahindra shared an image of two bullocks pulling a cart without guidance as people aboard it slept. The business tycoon wrote, "Original Tesla vehicle. No Google Map required, no fuel to buy, no pollution, FSD (fully self-driven). Set home to the workplace. Relax, take a nap, reach your destination".
Yesterday the industrialist shared an image of the "original Tesla vehicle" from India that was fully self-driven and did not require Google Maps. Mahindra shared an image of two bullocks pulling a cart without guidance as people aboard it slept. The business tycoon wrote, "Original Tesla vehicle. No Google Map required, no fuel to buy, no pollution, FSD (fully self-driven). Set home to the workplace. Relax, take a nap, reach your destination".
Twitter has confirmed the sale of the company to Musk for $ 44 billion. Under the terms of the deal, shareholders will receive $54.20 in cash for each share of Twitter stock they own, matching Musk's original offer and marking a 38% premium over the stock price the day before Musk revealed his stake in the company.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Twitter has confirmed the sale of the company to Musk for $ 44 billion. Under the terms of the deal, shareholders will receive $54.20 in cash for each share of Twitter stock they own, matching Musk's original offer and marking a 38% premium over the stock price the day before Musk revealed his stake in the company.