Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra is so awestruck by a Manipur boy that he has decided to support his talent. Recently, 21-year-old Ningombam Prem took over social media feed with this extraordinary talent of designing robots made out of electric waste and cardboards.

Mahindra, who often shared inspiring and motivational stories of the common man on Twitter, also shared Prem's story on the microblogging site. The 21-year-old young boy from Imphal had used scrap material to build an ‘Iron Man’ suit.

Anand Mahindra said he was inspired by Prem's 'ambition skills' that's why he decided to support the boy's talent.

Mahindra had tweeted, "Move over Tony Stark. Make way for the REAL Iron Man. And it would be a privilege to assist him & his siblings in their education. If someone can connect me to him, it will be a privilege for me".

Move over Tony Stark. Make way for the REAL Iron Man. And it would be a privilege to assist him & his siblings in their education. If someone can connect me to him, it will be a privilege for me & @KCMahindraEduc1 to support him. (🙏🏽 @jaavedjaaferi for forwarding the video) pic.twitter.com/sKs8V3H8xQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 20, 2021

I had tweeted about Prem, the young man from Imphal who used scrap material to build an ‘Iron Man’ suit. I was keen to support his obvious talent & I’m grateful to our Auto sector partners, Shivz Autotech in Imphal for visiting Prem & his family to understand his desires. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/i7RQLXUl6E — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021

Subsequently, Anand Mahindra's auto sector partner, Shivz Autotech in Imphal visited Prem's house to understand his desires.

Anand Mahindra on Thursday informed that Pratap Bose, Mahindra Group's Chief Design Officer would be connecting with Prem to mentor his career. Additionally, Sheetal Mehta, the head of Mahindra Foundation will facilitate the continuing education of Prem and his siblings.

Our Group’s Chief Design Officer, @BosePratap is equally inspired by Prem & will be connecting with Prem to mentor his career. @SheetalMehta the head of the Mahindra Foundation will facilitate the continuing education of Prem & his siblings… (3/3) pic.twitter.com/wVDG6MZmYN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021

I am awestruck & inspired by Prem’s ambition & skills that have flowered despite—not because of—his circumstances. Many of us from privileged backgrounds never appreciated enough the resources we were given. But Prem uses scrap material & basic tools to shape his creations (2/3) pic.twitter.com/YGCjyooCpv — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021

"Many of us from privileged backgrounds never appreciated enough the resources we were given. But Prem uses scrap material & basic tools to shape his creations," Anand Mahindra added.

Prem hails from Thoubal district’s Heirok town, situated about 33 km from Manipur, Imphal. He is currently studying Fine Arts at Imphal Art College. He has a YouTube channel Kanglei Tech in which he shares his phenomenal creativity. Prem has made many versions of the Iron Man helmet, a mini can refrigerator robot, and a replica of the Real Steel robot.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.