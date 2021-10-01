This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Recently, 21-year-old Ningombam Prem took over social media feed with this extraordinary talent of designing robots made out of electric waste and cardboards
Anand Mahindra said he was inspired by Prem's 'ambition skills' that's why he decided to support the boy's talent
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra is so awestruck by a Manipur boy that he has decided to support his talent.
Mahindra, who often shared inspiring and motivational stories of the common man on Twitter, also shared Prem's story on the microblogging site. The 21-year-old young boy from Imphal had used scrap material to build an ‘Iron Man’ suit.
Mahindra had tweeted, "Move over Tony Stark. Make way for the REAL Iron Man. And it would be a privilege to assist him & his siblings in their education. If someone can connect me to him, it will be a privilege for me".
Subsequently, Anand Mahindra's auto sector partner, Shivz Autotech in Imphal visited Prem's house to understand his desires.
Anand Mahindra on Thursday informed that Pratap Bose, Mahindra Group's Chief Design Officer would be connecting with Prem to mentor his career. Additionally, Sheetal Mehta, the head of Mahindra Foundation will facilitate the continuing education of Prem and his siblings.
"Many of us from privileged backgrounds never appreciated enough the resources we were given. But Prem uses scrap material & basic tools to shape his creations," Anand Mahindra added.
Prem hails from Thoubal district’s Heirok town, situated about 33 km from Manipur, Imphal. He is currently studying Fine Arts at Imphal Art College. He has a YouTube channel Kanglei Tech in which he shares his phenomenal creativity. Prem has made many versions of the Iron Man helmet, a mini can refrigerator robot, and a replica of the Real Steel robot.
