Indian Railways kicked off the first Ramayana Yatra train on Sunday that will take tourists important religious places associated with Lord Ram. The deluxe train will complete its journey in 17 days, during which it will visit Ayodhya, Nandigram, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Kashi, Prayag, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi and Rameshwaram.

Applauding the latest initiative by the Indian Railways, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said more such circuits should be developed and quality of trains should be upscaled. This will help in “explosive growth" of the tourism industry in the country.

In a tweet where Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was tagged, Mahindra wrote, “It looks fantastic. If we can offer more of these kinds of circuits & upscale experiences on our trains, tourism will experience explosive growth!"

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) flagged off the 'Shri Ramayana Yatra' train at 6:30 pm on Sunday from Safdarjung Railway Station in Delhi. The first halt of this train will be at Ayodhya where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple and Hanuman temple and additionally Bharat Mandir at Nandigram.

Rameshwaram will be the last destination of this train tour after which the train will return to Delhi on the 17th day of its journey. IRCTC stated that the train has been fully booked by passengers.

To ensure the safety against Covid-19, complete vaccination has been made mandatory for passengers in the age group 18 or above.

Also Read: IRCTC plans to run four more Ramayana Circuit special trains

Railways is offering different packages for the circuit. These include 12 nights/13 days Shri Ramayana Yatra Express-Madurai, which will depart on November 16. To meet the requirement of the pilgrim tourist market of south India, IRCTC will be operating Shri Ramayana Yatra Express-Madurai with its budget-segment train comprising of sleeper class coaches.

The train will start from Madurai with boarding points at Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Karur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Chennai Central, Renigunta, and Cuddapah. It will cover Hampi, Nasik, Chitrakoot, Allahabad, Varanasi and will return to Madurai.

Also Read: IRCTC starts special train for Char Dham Yatra. Check details

There is also a 16 nights/17 days package of the Shri Ramayana Yatra Express-Sri Ganganagar and the train will depart on November 25. The train will start from Sri Ganganagar with boarding and de-boarding points at Abohar- Malout, Bhatinda, Barnala, Patiala, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt., Kurukshethra, Karnal, Panipat, Delhi Cantt, Gurgaon, Rewari, Alwar, Jaipur, Agra Fort, Itawah and Kanpur.

It will cover Ayodhya, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi and Rameswaram, Kanchipuran and will return to Sri Ganganagar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.