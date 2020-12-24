Anand Mahindra tags Tesla CEO Elon Musk this video saying 'match it if you can'

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has once again drawn the attention of netizens with his latest tweet. This time the business tycoon has given a viral video an interesting twist tagging it to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for low cost car design inspiration.

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to post a video of a bullock cart which had a cabin of a car towed at the back. Sharing the video, he tweeted, “I don’t think @elonmusk & Tesla can match the low cost of this renewable energy-fuelled car. Not sure about the emissions level, though, if you take methane into account..."

The 50-second video shows two bullocks pulling an ambassador-type car cabin. The man controlling the cart is seen sitting right in front of it. The cabin has proper seating space for two people.

Watch the video here:

I don’t think @elonmusk & Tesla can match the low cost of this renewable energy-fuelled car. Not sure about the emissions level, though, if you take methane into account... pic.twitter.com/C7QzbEOGys — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 23, 2020





In today's world, air pollution is a big problem. In a bid to check the rising air pollution problem, automobile giants are coming up with electric cars. Elon Musk's Tesla is known for it's innovative, electric cars.

Mahindra keeps his followers engaged and intrigued with his funny tweets and videos. Within a short span of time, the tweet got viral. The video has been viewed over 3.4 lakh times on the microblogging, where it has also collected over 24,000 'likes' and hundreds of amused reactions.

Here are some of the reasctions:

"Bullock cart to Tesla," one user wrote.

Bullock cart to Tesla pic.twitter.com/Ywi0D3E9U3 — 𝓢𝓪𝓶𝓲𝓻 𝓡𝓸𝔂 (@isamiroy) December 23, 2020

Another user tweeted: "This can even generate energy unlike #Tesla - Our very own Ancient #biogas."

"India me talent ki kami nhi hai. Hum Indians me talent koot koot KR bhara hai," another tweet read.

India me talent ki kami nhi hai. Hum Indians me talent koot koot KR bhara hai. — ADITYA KUMAR GUPTA (@AKG2631996) December 23, 2020

"This is one of a kind Auto inovation.🤣 This vehicle should be named BULLAUTO."

This is one of a kind Auto inovation.🤣 This vehicle should be named BULLAUTO. — Maynk TheIndian. (@MayankDas2687) December 23, 2020

Although there is comparison between the future prospects of a bullock cart-driven car cabin as compared to an electric car made by Tesla.

