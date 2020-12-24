OPEN APP
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra. (Bloomberg)
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra. (Bloomberg)

Anand Mahindra tags Tesla CEO Elon Musk this video saying 'match it if you can'

2 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2020, 12:01 PM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Anand Mahindra tweets: 'I don’t think Elon Musk and Tesla can match the low cost of this renewable energy-fuelled car'
  • The 50-second video shows two bullocks pulling an ambassador-type car cabin

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has once again drawn the attention of netizens with his latest tweet. This time the business tycoon has given a viral video an interesting twist tagging it to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for low cost car design inspiration.

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to post a video of a bullock cart which had a cabin of a car towed at the back. Sharing the video, he tweeted, “I don’t think @elonmusk & Tesla can match the low cost of this renewable energy-fuelled car. Not sure about the emissions level, though, if you take methane into account..."

Also Read | Inside the farmer disquiet at Delhi’s doorstep

The 50-second video shows two bullocks pulling an ambassador-type car cabin. The man controlling the cart is seen sitting right in front of it. The cabin has proper seating space for two people.

Watch the video here:


In today's world, air pollution is a big problem. In a bid to check the rising air pollution problem, automobile giants are coming up with electric cars. Elon Musk's Tesla is known for it's innovative, electric cars.

Mahindra keeps his followers engaged and intrigued with his funny tweets and videos. Within a short span of time, the tweet got viral. The video has been viewed over 3.4 lakh times on the microblogging, where it has also collected over 24,000 'likes' and hundreds of amused reactions.

Here are some of the reasctions:

"Bullock cart to Tesla," one user wrote.

Another user tweeted: "This can even generate energy unlike #Tesla - Our very own Ancient #biogas."

"India me talent ki kami nhi hai. Hum Indians me talent koot koot KR bhara hai," another tweet read.

"This is one of a kind Auto inovation.🤣 This vehicle should be named BULLAUTO."

Although there is comparison between the future prospects of a bullock cart-driven car cabin as compared to an electric car made by Tesla.

