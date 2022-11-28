Anand Mahindra tells people to acknowledge THIS in his latest Monday motivation post1 min read . 10:20 AM IST
- In his latest post, on 28 November, the chairman has shared a quote by American writer Mark Twain.
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to share 'Monday motivation' quotes and videos which helps his followers to beat their 'Monday Blues'.
In his latest post, on 28 November, the chairman has shared a quote by American writer Mark Twain. The quote reads, “Life becomes fully understandable only the moment we realise that we are all mad."
Sharing the image of the quote, Mahindra in a tweet wrote, “You may be able to go in to work on Mondays with a smile on your face if you acknowledge inside yourself that the world’s a madhouse & we’re all a bit crazy. Just make sure you try to be ‘crazy good’ at what you do…!"
Twitter users were quick to respond and agreed to his Monday motivation post. One user wrote, “Life’s just a glorified costume party!" Another user commented, “What a thought and liberating one at that!!!" Some other wrote, “Embrace the madness." Another wrote, “Kind of madness that helps derive pleasure from the smallest of things."
Earlier on 27 November, the Chairman had shared a seriously depressing cartoon that made him put down his phone. “That’s a seriously depressing cartoon. But it’s made me decide to put down the phone (after tweeting this!) and ensure that my Sunday is spent with my neck straight and my head up…," Anand Mahindra tweeted.
The cartoon titled “Nursing Home In A Post-Texting World" invoked imagination about the view of a nursing home in the future. The cartoon was a satire on the current habit of human beings and how they are always stuck to the screens of their smartphones.
