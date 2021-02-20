Anand Mahindra thanks Swati Mohan for inspiring women in science

Anand Mahindra thanks Swati Mohan for inspiring women in science2 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 04:05 PM IST
Mahindra thanked her not just for making all people of Indian origin proud, but for being such a special inspiration to women achievers in science.
As man landed on Mars, Anand Mahindra on Saturday thanked Swati Mohan, a part of the Mars-mission team, 'not just for making all people of Indian origin proud, but 'for being such a special inspiration to women achievers in science.'
Indian-American Dr Swati Mohan spearheaded the development of attitude control and the landing system for the Perseverance rover that landed on Mars on Thursday.
Bolsonaro names a general to Petrobras after price dispute1 min read . 04:02 PM IST
Russian court rejects Kremlin critic Navalny's appeal against jail term2 min read . 03:49 PM IST
Travelling to Karnataka from Maharashtra and Kerala? Rules you should know1 min read . 03:49 PM IST
Delhi HC to resume physical hearings from 15 March1 min read . 03:34 PM IST
Dr. Mohan was also communicating and coordinating between the GN&C subsystem and the rest of the project's team during the landing.
An ardent 'Star Trek' fan, Swati after watching it for the first time at the age of 9 had made up her mind that she wanted to "find new and beautiful places in the universe."
Then when it was time to choose a career path, she took up engineering as a way to pursue her interest in space exploration.
Dr Mohan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Cornell University and completed her MS and PhD from MIT in Aeronautics/Astronautics.
While she has been a member of the Perseverance Rover mission since the beginning at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, CA, she has also been a part of various important missions of NASA. The Indian-American Scientist worked on projects Cassini (a mission to Saturn) and GRAIL (a pair of formation flown spacecraft to the Moon).
For being a major inspiration for many who want to shoot for the stars, Mahindra thanks her by saying: So appropriate, since members of the Indian diaspora literally shoot for the stars, no matter where in the world they are! Thank you Dr. Swati Mohan not just for making all people of Indian origin proud, but for being such a special inspiration to women achievers in science.
Mumbai, Amravati, Nagpur announce fresh Covid-19 curbs as Maharashtra sees jump in cases2 min read . 10:58 AM IST
Petrol, diesel price hike: Centre, states should talk to lower fuel prices, says FM1 min read . 03:15 PM IST
Travelling to Karnataka from Maharashtra and Kerala? Rules you should know1 min read . 03:49 PM IST
BJP youth leader arrested in Bengal with 100 gm cocaine, party says foul play likely2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Dr. Mohan emigrated from India to America when she was just one-year-old. She spent most of her childhood in the Northern Virginia-Washington DC metro area.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.