Anand Mahindra thanks Swati Mohan for inspiring women in science

As man landed on Mars, Anand Mahindra on Saturday thanked Swati Mohan, a part of the Mars-mission team, 'not just for making all people of Indian origin proud, but 'for being such a special inspiration to women achievers in science.'

Indian-American Dr Swati Mohan spearheaded the development of attitude control and the landing system for the Perseverance rover that landed on Mars on Thursday.

Dr. Mohan was also communicating and coordinating between the GN&C subsystem and the rest of the project's team during the landing.

An ardent 'Star Trek' fan, Swati after watching it for the first time at the age of 9 had made up her mind that she wanted to "find new and beautiful places in the universe."

Then when it was time to choose a career path, she took up engineering as a way to pursue her interest in space exploration.

Dr Mohan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Cornell University and completed her MS and PhD from MIT in Aeronautics/Astronautics.

While she has been a member of the Perseverance Rover mission since the beginning at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, CA, she has also been a part of various important missions of NASA. The Indian-American Scientist worked on projects Cassini (a mission to Saturn) and GRAIL (a pair of formation flown spacecraft to the Moon).

For being a major inspiration for many who want to shoot for the stars, Mahindra thanks her by saying: So appropriate, since members of the Indian diaspora literally shoot for the stars, no matter where in the world they are! Thank you Dr. Swati Mohan not just for making all people of Indian origin proud, but for being such a special inspiration to women achievers in science.

Dr. Mohan emigrated from India to America when she was just one-year-old. She spent most of her childhood in the Northern Virginia-Washington DC metro area.

