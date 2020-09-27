Anand Mahindra thinks it is time we set off to Mars, here’s why

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra thinks it’s time we move to Mars. The pandemic could be part of the reason why the business tycoon thinks the red planet is where we should be headed.

The stark realisation came from a CNN news report that informed about ‘brain eating amoeba' that was found in the water supply of a certain part of Texas, United States. Mahindra tweeted the story and suggested that this could be worse news than even Covid-19. In the tweet he stated, “A ‘brain-eating’ amoeba?? And we thought Covid was bad news? Maybe it is indeed time to move to Mars."

Considering the feats of SpaceX, Anand Mahindra also tagged the CEO of the company, Elon Musk in his tweet. The American billionaire has invested heavily in space travel ventures and has plans to take human kind to the depths of space using their advanced technology.

Recently SpaceX conducted the launch of SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule and was able to successfully launch and bring back two astronauts from the International Space Station. Elon claims that this was something the whole world can "take pleasure in" as an "achievement of humanity."

Musk also believed that the success was "one of those things that’s universally good, no matter where you are on planet Earth." On Twitter, Musk expressed his views on space travel and said that "when space travel becomes as common as air travel, the future of civilization will be assured."

The never-ending pandemic situation has caused a lot of fatigue in the society and has encouraged humans to look into new avenues which also includes space travel.

