Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra is undoubtedly a nature lover. The Mahindra Group chairman has often shared beautiful pictures of the sunrise, sunset, snowfall, beaches, etc. And this time in his latest post, Mahindra has shared a small video of a cloud waterfall located in Mizoram, Aizwal. In the video, clouds are seen cascading down the mountains at Aizawl, creating a 'cloud waterfall'.

In a tweet, Anand Mahindra wrote, "Aizawl. A cloud waterfall? Shouldn’t this be one of the world’s wonders? I wager people would trek from halfway across the world to witness this...".

Aizawl. A cloud waterfall? Shouldn’t this be one of the world’s wonders? I wager people would trek from halfway across the world to witness this… pic.twitter.com/vbaCrQ39Mx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 27, 2022

The post has gained a lot of attention on social media. BSF India spokesperson Krishna Rao responded to Anand Mahindra's posts and wrote that a similar view could be also enjoyed in places like Meghalaya towards Mawsynram, and Sandakphu, West Bengal.

Sire, it is indeed. And also a common phenomenon among mountains. Same goes to some places in Meghalaya towards Mawsynram.

Check this out from my drive to Sandakphu, West Bengal. https://t.co/OL8Fs9cZj3 — Krishna Rao, K 🇮🇳 (@krishnaraobsf) February 27, 2022

Others also shared short videos of beautiful clouds floating in the sky.

Sir, #Shillong too has this beautiful scenery...



You are welcome 🤗 to visit anytime... pic.twitter.com/ObNpjG3zAv — $. €. Invest ₹ ust 🇮🇳 (@SterlingFincap) February 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra's posts have received more than 25,000 likes and the post has been retweeted 4,0008 times.

